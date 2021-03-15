Piper Sandler Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.