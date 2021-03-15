Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
