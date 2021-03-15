Piper Sandler Weighs in on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $939.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

