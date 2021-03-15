Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,055.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $57.85 million and approximately $184,055.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00246959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.