Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $56.93 million and $199,984.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088218 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

