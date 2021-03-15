PirateCash (PIRATE) One Day Volume Hits $6,801.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $6,801.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,113,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

