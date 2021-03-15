PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $67.94 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 173.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

