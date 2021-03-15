Pizza Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $2,512.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 84.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001173 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

