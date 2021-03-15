Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.