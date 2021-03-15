Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 6.1%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 2,829,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,118,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

