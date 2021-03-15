Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

