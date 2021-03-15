Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Playkey has a market cap of $411,607.83 and approximately $102,873.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

