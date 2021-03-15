Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $881.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $881.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock worth $2,821,824. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.