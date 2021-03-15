Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.88. 110,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,477. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

