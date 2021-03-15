PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.44. 581,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 298,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

