POA 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, POA has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,548,236 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
