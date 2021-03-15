PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,588,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,803,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

