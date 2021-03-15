Polis (POLIS) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $4.23 million and $2,598.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001155 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062283 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

