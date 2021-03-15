Polkadot 1-Day Volume Hits $3.15 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $30.63 billion and $3.15 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010694 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,056,483,779 coins and its circulating supply is 920,585,441 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.