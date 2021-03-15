Poolz Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.86 or 0.00031591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

