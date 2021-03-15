Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.46

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 513768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.