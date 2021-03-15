Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

