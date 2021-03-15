Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) were up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 572,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 166,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Potbelly by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

