PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $10,171.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,201.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.90 or 0.03170579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00360360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.89 or 0.00941066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.90 or 0.00387719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00337448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00244032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022050 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,893,310 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

