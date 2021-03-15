PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.