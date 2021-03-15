Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.90

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.90 and last traded at C$32.59, with a volume of 77552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.