Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

