PPL’s (PPL) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. AJO LP bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

