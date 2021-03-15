PPL’s (PPL) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.
NYSE PPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.94.
In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. AJO LP bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
