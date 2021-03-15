PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PQG stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

