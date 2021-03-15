PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.