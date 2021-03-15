Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.47. Prada shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

