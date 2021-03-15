Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 11th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Prada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

