Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 11th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Prada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
Prada Company Profile
