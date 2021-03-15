PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.16.

Shares of PSK traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.14. 770,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,258. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.20.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

