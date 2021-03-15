Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.51. 1,605,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,776,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precigen by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

