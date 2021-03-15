Precigen (PGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2021 – Precigen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

3/3/2021 – Precigen is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Precigen had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Precigen is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Precigen is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Precigen is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Precigen is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 1,603,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Get Precigen Inc alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Precigen by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.