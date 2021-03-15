Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 111,600,977 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £63.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

