Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.20

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 145.30 ($1.90). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 2,753,357 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.48. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 11,485,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99). Also, insider Richard Howell acquired 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

