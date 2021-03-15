Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

