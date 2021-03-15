Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Primo Water worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

