Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200 over the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

