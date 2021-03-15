Priveterra Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Priveterra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Priveterra Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

About Priveterra Acquisition

There is no company description available for Priveterra Acquisition Corp.

