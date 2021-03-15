Progenity (PROG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PROG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

PROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 80.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

