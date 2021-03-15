Progress Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PGRWU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Progress Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

