Project Pai (PAI) Hits One Day Volume of $3.35 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,735,436,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,509,744,297 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

