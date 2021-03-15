Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $101.29 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

