Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $11.71

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00020603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $71.68 million and $5.13 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.