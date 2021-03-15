ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.02 ($20.03).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

