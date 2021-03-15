Prosper Price Up 5.4% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Prosper token can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00451137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00097397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00070284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

