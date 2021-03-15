Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 15,924 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,486.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $698.42. 601,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $769.28 and a 200-day moving average of $590.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,395.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

