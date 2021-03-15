Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 8,684 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19,297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $711.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $715.29 and its 200 day moving average is $666.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.